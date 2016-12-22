Christmas: Abuja Parks, Gardens ready for fun seekers – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Christmas: Abuja Parks, Gardens ready for fun seekers
The Punch
Parks and recreation owners in Abuja have geared up preparation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebration to make brisk business. Some of the parks visited by the News Agency of Nigeria have received decorations and make-up in anticipation of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG