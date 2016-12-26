Christmas Bonus! Gov. Fayose Promotes 15,772 Workers, Pays 2 Months Salaries

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has ordered the approval for the immediate promotion of 15,772 public servants in the spirit of Christmas – even as he directed that the letters of promotion be given to the affected workers without delay.

This is even as he directed that all categories of workers in the state be paid two months salaries in December, while Christmas bonus would be paid immediately after the Christmas holiday.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti.

Adelusi, said the promotion cuts across workers in the local governments, teaching service and the core civil servants.

The statement also added that the beneficiaries consisted mainly of those whose promotions were due since 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The CPS quoted the governor as saying that though the state is grappling with economic challenges, that should not the recognition of hard work and diligence of those serving the state.

The statement read: “We won’t deny our workers their dues and entitlements economic recession or no economic recession. As leaders of the state, we must be fair to all and that is what we are doing. Our administration is resolute in giving the best to all Ekiti people, including those in the public service. “This month, we have paid two salaries. We are paying Christmas bonus after the holiday. We deliberately spaced that one out so that after Christmas holiday, workers will get that in their accounts. “In 2017, we have made provision for the fencing of the State Secretariat and provision of furniture to make our working places look better. I appreciate the support of workers and I want them to also know that to whom much is given, much is expected. They should put more efforts and continue to support the government.”

