Christmas: Buhari, Saraki, Tinubu urge prayers for recovery

• President Seeks Prayers For Soldiers, IDPs

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have enjoined Christians to seek divine guidance for Nigeria to get out of the economic recession and other challenges besetting the nation.

In their separate Christmas messages, they also sought the support of Nigerians in ensuring the success of the present administration in all its programmes.

President Buhari in his Christmas message to Nigerians ‎said there was no better time than now in the nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to enable the country get out of the current challenges.

“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth. We can have peace in Nigeria, if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed,” Buhari said.

The President also urged Nigerians to use this period to offer special prayers to God for the soldiers currently engaged in the fight to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.

“Let us also remember in our prayers for the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.

“During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.”

He specifically expressed the need to remember the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who, according to him, have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorism in the country.

President Buhari noted that the utmost concern of his administration was to alleviate the prevailing hardship Nigerians were going through by quickly stimulating ‎the economy and renew their hope in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

“I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all,” the President added.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged Nigerians to use this season to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasizes selflessness, piety, brotherly kindness and love towards one another.

Saraki reiterated the commitment of the 8th Senate at ensuring that the country regains her pride among the comity of nations through relevant and timely legislations.

“This is the season of love and forgiveness. It should not be seen only as a merrymaking period, but as a time to pray fervently for a peaceful and prosperous nation. As a nation, we have passed through series of challenges, but the fact remains that we can only surmount our economic crisis if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding,” Saraki stated.

On his part, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants Nigerians to embrace and spread the gospel of love, tolerance and forgiveness, as well as commit themselves to peace and unity.

He said: “This Christmas, yes, let us acknowledge his birth, but let’s give that acknowledgement its fullest meaning by recognizing how Jesus lived and what he lived for. He reached out to all. Jesus fed the poor and healed the sick. He spread compassion and charity and preached love and justice.”

Tinubu, however, said that Nigerians must do more than pray. “We all have something to give, something to contribute to the greater good. As Jesus gave of himself that we may live better, we must give of ourselves that others around us may have a better life and that this nation may breathe a new air of prosperity and hope,” he said.

