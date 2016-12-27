Christmas: CAN Commend Sokoto, Tambuwal For Hospitality, Peaceful Coexistence

The Sokoto state chapter of Christians Association of Nigerian (CAN) have commended both the people of the state as well as governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over sustained hospitality, tolerance and peace that exist in the state.

CAN while appreciating the peaceful coexistence between adherents of Christianity and Islamic religion residing in the state, further admonished governor Tambuwal to sustain on the achievements so far recorded.

Making the assertion when State CAN members paid a Christmas visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the group spokesperson, Rev. Father Steven Okafor, appreciated the people of the state for their tolerance and hospitality.

Rev. Okafor noted that, Christians in Sokoto had celebrated the Christmas under a very peaceful atmosphere, which he described as commendable.

Okafor further stressed that the governor should also be commended for his numerous people-oriented projects in the state and urged him not to relent.

Responding, Tambuwal urged both the Christian and Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace with each other.

He stressed the need for the adherents of the two major religions to be brothers’ keepers, and strive to ensure rapid socio-economic development of the country.

“Peace is the key to national development, hence the need for all citizens to work towards ensuring a long lasting peace in the country.”, a statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam, quoted the Governor as saying.

Tambuwal also used the occasion to rejoice with the Christians on the Christmas and wished them a prosperous new year ahead.

