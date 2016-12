Christmas: Gov Emmanuel Seeks Support For Church Collapse Victims

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on the people of the state to support and care for victims of last week’s church building collapse in Uyo, the state capital.

The governor who made the call yesterday in a radio and television broadcast to the people of the state enjoined them to, in the spirit of Christmas, reach out to the victims.

He reminded the people that some families who lost their loved ones in the Reigners’ Church roof collapse are still in mourning and urged them to reach out to the victims in this season of love to ameliorate their pains.

‘’We must seek to show love to the less-privileged following the example in the Bible.

“When the roof of that church building came tumbling down, it did not make a distinction between the Ibibio, Annang and Oron man. We share the same fate.

“When we mounted our rescue efforts, nobody asked anyone trapped in the debris, where do you come from or which political party do you belong to? We were all Akwa Ibomites united in grief and in mourning. May that spirit envelop us and direct our path this season and in the New Year,’’ he stated.

In the same vein, Governor Emmanuel urged the citizens of the state to make special plans to show God’s love to orphans, widows and others who are less-privileged.

He said: “The state has witness tremendous transformation to the astonishment of its adversaries and God has given the state testimony.

“People wonder how we are able to do the things that we are doing given the challenging economic times we are currently experiencing.

“The answer is that with God all things are possible. God is doing all that He is doing for us because He gave us a gift of His son and we have accepted Him and we honour Him.’’

