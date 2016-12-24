Pages Navigation Menu

Christmas: IG orders 24-hour surveillance of worship centres, crowded areas

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered all Zonal Commanders and Commissioners of Police to ensure all-day round security surveillance around places of worship and strategic points around the country this yuletide. Idris also called on officers on federal highways to allow free flow of traffic by avoiding unnecessary delay of road users. In […]

