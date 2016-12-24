Christmas: IG orders 24-hour surveillance of worship centres, crowded areas
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered all Zonal Commanders and Commissioners of Police to ensure all-day round security surveillance around places of worship and strategic points around the country this yuletide. Idris also called on officers on federal highways to allow free flow of traffic by avoiding unnecessary delay of road users. In […]
Christmas: IG orders 24-hour surveillance of worship centres, crowded areas
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG