Christmas: Kafanchan residents prepare amidst curfew

In spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Laura local government areas, residents of Kafanchan were busy preparing for the festivity. The Kaduna State government had on Monday imposed 24-hour curfew following threats to law and order by some residents in the areas. Checks conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria […]

The post Christmas: Kafanchan residents prepare amidst curfew appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

