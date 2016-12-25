Christmas: Kafanchan residents prepare amidst curfew
In spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Laura local government areas, residents of Kafanchan were busy preparing for the festivity. The Kaduna State government had on Monday imposed 24-hour curfew following threats to law and order by some residents in the areas. Checks conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria […]
