Christmas: Kano Police ban use of fireworks, knockouts
“Both covert and overt operatives have been deployed to strategic places for surveillance,” the police said.
The post Christmas: Kano Police ban use of fireworks, knockouts appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG