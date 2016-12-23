Christmas: Kano Police ban use of fireworks, knockouts

“Both covert and overt operatives have been deployed to strategic places for surveillance,” the police said.

The post Christmas: Kano Police ban use of fireworks, knockouts appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

