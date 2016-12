Christmas message: Ajimobi preaches love, co-existence

Christmas message:Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has felicitated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, urging them to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence and love towards one another, which, he said, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes.

In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor said the country could only achieve the desired greatness in an atmosphere of peace and love.

Ajimobi described the pervading recession as a passing phase in the history of the country, adding that the people would soon heave a sight of relief with the various economic reforms and palliatives being introduced by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

He called on the citizens to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in his untiring quest to wrest the country from its current economic challenges.

Ajimobi said, “There is no doubting the fact that Nigeria is currently passing through one of the very challenging periods in its history. Every support must, therefore, be given to the Federal Government to ensure that the country bounces back.

“For the workers and people of Oyo State in general, I want to use this opportunity to inform you that the administration under my leadership will continue to work hard to put smiles on your faces. You are in my thoughts always.

“I urge you all to me modest in your celebrations. This is a period to spare a thought for your needy neighbours by giving freely from what God has blessed you with in the spirit of one for all, all for one. I enjoin motorists to drive carefully within and outside the state.

“Let me again express my appreciation to the people of this state for your high level of understanding and continued support for this administration. I urge you not to relent in your prayers which, I must admit, have been the motivation for our developmental strides.

Reminding Christians of the essence of the occasion, the governor urged them to continue to pray for the peace, tranquility, progress and economic emancipation of the country.

Ajimobi advised them to continue to exhibit love towards their fellow human beings and re-dedicate themselves to the service of humanity as exhibited by Jesus Christ during his earthly ministrations.

The post Christmas message: Ajimobi preaches love, co-existence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest