Christmas message: Fayose, Bamidele salute Christians

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor Mr Ayodele Fayose and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele has called on Christians in the country to renew their hope in God as they celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Fayose noted that the birth of the Lord Jesus ‎gave man the hope of having his sonship in God restored and therefore called on Christians to be thankful and appreciate God’s goodness of giving them a second chance.

The governor stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

“Since our leaders have truly proven that having confidence in man is vanity, ‎as they have failed to meet expectations, the only one and true hope is in God. This festive period symbolizes God’s unfailing love and grace towards mankind and we must renew our hope in Him.

“We all have seen how our leaders have dashed our hope and failed to meet our expectations, but in God, there is no failure. While we mark the Christmas period soberly and with deep reflection on the state of our country, we must bear in mind that with God, hope is not lost,” he said.

Bamidele wants Christians to keep faith with Buhari

Hon Opeyemi Bamidele on his own, urged Christians to continue to have unwavering faith in God and hope in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Bamidele in his congratulatory message signed by his media assistant on media, Ahmed Salami, to Christians across the nation, exuded confidence that year 2017 would be a year of renaissance for the country.

He appealed to Christians to continue to live harmoniously with their Muslim brothers, describing this as panacea to ethno-religious upheaval, culminating in apparent suspicion in the polity and division while scrambling for leadership positions.

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians not to be disenchanted by the prophesies being reeled out to the effect that they might witness more hardships in 2017, saying these could be averted through economic and priority reordering with prayers and belief in the power of God.

Bamidele praised Nigerians for having faith in the democratic government in spite of the inadequacies in the polity, believing that Nigeria will grow to a huge and highly beneficial economy, especially if religious organizations play their roles as commanded by God.

