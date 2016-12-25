Hanekom rejects Zuma’s call for churches to ‘stay away’ from politics – Citizen
Citizen
Hanekom rejects Zuma's call for churches to 'stay away' from politics
Citizen
Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom has joined the Anglican church in rejecting President Jacob Zuma's call for religious institutions to stay away from politics on Sunday. Hanekom says, “in opposing prejudice, oppression, poverty and inequality …
Zuma likened to apartheid leader over clergy comments
SA in political state of emergency: Archbishop
