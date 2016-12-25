Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hanekom rejects Zuma’s call for churches to ‘stay away’ from politics – Citizen

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hanekom rejects Zuma's call for churches to 'stay away' from politics
Citizen
Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom has joined the Anglican church in rejecting President Jacob Zuma's call for religious institutions to stay away from politics on Sunday. Hanekom says, “in opposing prejudice, oppression, poverty and inequality
Zuma likened to apartheid leader over clergy commentsEyewitness News
SA in political state of emergency: ArchbishopNews24

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.