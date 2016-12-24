Christmas: Obasanjo, Amosun, preach unity, religious tolerance

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and Secretary General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Josiah Atkins Idowu-Fearon, have charged Nigerians to continue to promote unity and religious harmony in the country.

They spoke in their separate messages during the Christmas carol and Service of nine lessons organised by the State government held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

In their views, the country could only experience development when there is peace and harmony among the people.

In his goodwill message, Obasanjo urged Nigerians to always see themselves as one regardless of their religion or political affiliation, adding that they must continue to demonstrate the spirit of oneness.

Amosun, in his own remarks, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and the leadership at all levels.

In his Christmas message, the Secretary General of Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Idowu-Fearon urged leaders in the country to be just and fear God at all times.

Other prominent people at the event include Chief Ernest Shonekan, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Mrs. Folu Adeboye Others were, former military governors of the state, Daniel Akintonde, and Raji Rasaki, former military administrator of Bauchi and Sokoto States, Rasheed Raji among others.

