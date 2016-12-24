Pages Navigation Menu

Christmas: Olubadan urges Nigerians to give to the needy

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and New Year, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has called on well meaning Nigerians to remember the poor and the needy. The monarch made the call in his Christmas and New Year message signed by Mr Adeola Oloko, his Director of Media and Public Affairs and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan. He urged Nigerians irrespective of class, sex, religion and political affiliations to consider the poor and the needy in this `challenging time.

