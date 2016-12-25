Pages Navigation Menu

Christmas: PMB, Saraki, Governors,Others Preach Peace, Unity – Leadership Newspapers

Christmas: PMB, Saraki, Governors,Others Preach Peace, Unity
As Nigerians joined millions of Christian faithful world over to celebrate Christmas, President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other key leaders have stressed the need for peace and unity so as to engender deserved development in the nation.
