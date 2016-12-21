Christmas: police bans use of fireworks in the FCT
Ahead of the Christmas and New year celebration, the Police have banned the use of fireworks over security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa said the Police Command has put in place adequate security measures that will see to the seamless celebration of the Christmas and […]
Christmas: police bans use of fireworks in the FCT
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG