Christmas: police bans use of fireworks in the FCT

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the Christmas and New year celebration, the Police have banned the use of fireworks over security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa said the Police Command has put in place adequate security measures that will see to the seamless celebration of the Christmas and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

