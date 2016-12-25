Christmas Shocker: Robbers Raid RCCG Church, Carts Away Musical Instruments – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Christmas Shocker: Robbers Raid RCCG Church, Carts Away Musical Instruments
Armed robbers stormed the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Madalla in the outskirts of Abuja on Christmas Eve, carting away musical equipment worth millions of Naira slated for use during the event. The church, located in Madalla New site, according …
