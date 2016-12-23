Christmas Tragedy! One Killed, Goods Destory as Pepsi Truck Crashes Into Roadside Traders at Igando Area of Lagos (Photos)

According to a social media user, Bamire Jaybaba Jamiu (@bamirejay) who posted the photos on Twitter; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share one person has been reported killed after a Pepsi truck rammed into roadside traders at Lanre bus-stop the the Igando area of Lagos state. See more photos;

