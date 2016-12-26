Pages Navigation Menu

Christmas Tragedy! Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Ikorodu on Christmas Day (Photos)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Resident of Majidun Awori area of Ikorodu, Lagos state was left in shock after a housewife has brutally stabbed her husband to death in  on Christmas day for allegedly not providing money for family needs.

After the shocking incident, the police arrested the woman and took her to the nearest police station. She will be charged to court after investigation is concluded. See more photo below;christmas-tragedy-woman-stabs-husband-to-death-in-ikorodu-on-christmas-day-see-photos-1 christmas-tragedy-woman-stabs-husband-to-death-in-ikorodu-on-christmas-day-see-photos-2

