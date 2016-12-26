Christmas Tragedy! Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Ikorodu on Christmas Day (Photos)

Resident of Majidun Awori area of Ikorodu, Lagos state was left in shock after a housewife has brutally stabbed her husband to death in on Christmas day for allegedly not providing money for family needs. After the shocking incident, the police arrested the woman and took her to the nearest police station. She will be charged to court after investigation is concluded. See more photo below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Christmas Tragedy! Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Ikorodu on Christmas Day (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

