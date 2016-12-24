Christmas: We Need Religious Harmony to Make Progress – David Mark

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has again canvassed for religious tolerance between and among different faithful in the country saying that it will be the antidote to the occasional conflicts.

Senator Mark in his good will message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, stressed that religious harmony, peace and unity are the needed ingredients for development to thrive.

To this end, he told religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighborliness to make the society a better and safer place for all.

He counseled Christian faithful to imbibe the teaching of Jesus Christ, chief of which is sacrifice, love, prayer and forgiveness no matter the odds.

The former Senate boss particularly reminded Christians not to allow the central message of sacrifice, forgiveness and love to be lost in the euphoria of the merriment, pointing out that more than ever before Nigeria needs prayer and perseverance to overcome the socio- economic challenges.

He therefore urged Nigerians to demonstrate their indomitable spirit of “I can do it and never give up even in the face of the daunting economic recession.”

The economic recession, he maintained, “could be a blessing in disguise because it tasks our ingenuity and creativity which is likely to bring out the best in us to address our challenges headlong”.

Irrespective of different political party affiliation, Senator Mark said all Nigerians should be patriotic enough to proffer solutions that could get the nation out of the current socio-economic quagmire.

He therefore tasked the present administration to provide the road map for the citizens to follow on the economic recovery campaign.

