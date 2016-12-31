Cinema review: Why ‘The Wedding Party’ is the best movie I saw in 2016 – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Cinema review: Why 'The Wedding Party' is the best movie I saw in 2016
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The movie is proof that Nollywood can deliver spectacular work if those involved are determined to. Ali Baba and Sola Sobowale play the role of Dunni's parents while Ireti Doyle and Richard Ali Baba and Sola Sobowale play the role of Dunni's parents …
Home Thinking Through LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial…
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG