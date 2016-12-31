Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cinema review: Why ‘The Wedding Party’ is the best movie I saw in 2016 – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cinema review: Why 'The Wedding Party' is the best movie I saw in 2016
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The movie is proof that Nollywood can deliver spectacular work if those involved are determined to. Ali Baba and Sola Sobowale play the role of Dunni's parents while Ireti Doyle and Richard Ali Baba and Sola Sobowale play the role of Dunni's parents
Home Thinking Through LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial…YNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.