Clergy president, Nonnie Roberson laments incarceration of 2-year-old in prison

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

National President of the Nigerian Women in Clergy, Prophetess Nonnie Roberson, has lamented the incarceration of some innocent children in prisons across the country, saying such only happens in a lawless society. Prophetess Nonnie, who decried the abnormality during her recent visit to the Suleja prison as part of the activities marking the yuletide in […]

