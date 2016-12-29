Clergy president, Nonnie Roberson laments incarceration of 2-year-old in prison
National President of the Nigerian Women in Clergy, Prophetess Nonnie Roberson, has lamented the incarceration of some innocent children in prisons across the country, saying such only happens in a lawless society. Prophetess Nonnie, who decried the abnormality during her recent visit to the Suleja prison as part of the activities marking the yuletide in […]
