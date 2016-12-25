Pages Navigation Menu

Cleric floats football club, solicits funding to attain greater heights6

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

A cleric, Rev.Fr. Livinus Obijiofor, who floated and nurtured an amateur football club to the Nigerian National League (NNL) Division Three, has solicited for the funding of the team to progress further. Obijiofor, who is the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki and proprietor of Altar Night FC, told the News…

