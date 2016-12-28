Clerics must not ignore followers’ economic needs— Prophet Owonibi

By Oboh Agbonkhese

THE Everest International Bible College, EIBC, President, Prophet I. A. B. Owonibi, has said clerics must, besides spiritual wellbeing, take interest in their followers’ economic conditions.

Prophet Owonibi spoke at the 5th convocation, matri-culation and ordination ceremonies by EIBC, owned by Christ Evangelism Ministries, affiliated to Two Ministries Inc., Michigan, USA, whose President is Peter Smith.

Owonibi said: “After seven years and 10 branches, we have seen the need to provide for members economic needs and empower them, besides ministering to their spiritual needs. This is part of what is impacted in the ministers we ordain.”

The event, which had Pastor S. O. Aluko as guest speaker and Pastor E. O. Ojoborun as Father of the Day, saw five ordained as ministers, 60 graduating and 50 matriculating students.

