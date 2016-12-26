Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Large coal deposits discovered in Sokoto state – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Large coal deposits discovered in Sokoto state
NAIJ.COM
The efforts of the federal government to diversify Nigeria's economy has received a major boost as commercial quantity of coal has been discovered in Sokoto state. Other solid minerals earlier discovered included phosphate for making fertiliser, gold, …
Coal found in commercial quantity in Sokoto – GovernorPremium Times
Tambuwal Coal in commercial quantity discovered in Sokoto – Governor revealsPulse Nigeria
Gov. Tambuwal urges Muslims, Christians to live in peace during, after festive periodNigerian Observer
Nigeria Today
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.