Coal deposits in commercial quantity discovered in Sokoto
The efforts of the federal government to diversify Nigeria’s economy has received a major boost with the discovery of coal deposit in commercial quantity in Sokoto State. This discovery boosts Sokoto’s share of solid minerals awaiting exploration by the authorities. Others earlier discovered include phosphate for making fertilizer, gold, limestone, gypsum, iron ore, copper, columbite, […]
