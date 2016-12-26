Pages Navigation Menu

Coal deposits in commercial quantity discovered in Sokoto

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

The efforts of the federal government to diversify Nigeria’s economy has received a major boost with the discovery of coal deposit in commercial quantity in Sokoto State. This discovery boosts Sokoto’s share of solid minerals awaiting exploration by the authorities. Others earlier discovered include phosphate for making fertilizer, gold, limestone, gypsum, iron ore, copper, columbite, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

