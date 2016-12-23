Cobhams Asuquo – Adore Ft. Lauretta Cookey & Fome Peters

Cobhams Asuquo teams up with Lauretta Cookey & Fome Peters to present this wonderful message dubbed “Adore” for Christmas. Merry Christmas in advance everyone! Enjoy! DOWNLOAD Cobhams Asuquo – Adore Ft. Lauretta Cookey & Fome Peters

