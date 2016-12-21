Code Valley Launches Bitcoin-based Global Compiler
Pilot, an interface to a bitcoin-fuelled global compiler network, has been launched by Code Valley. Powered by a network of cooperating software agents that offer compilation as a service, Emergent Coding is totally new system for software development. Each compile-as-a-service agent is a node in a globally distributed compiler, and each agent is carefully crafted … Continue reading Code Valley Launches Bitcoin-based Global Compiler
