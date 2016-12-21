Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Code Valley Launches Bitcoin-based Global Compiler

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Pilot, an interface to a bitcoin-fuelled global compiler network, has been launched by Code Valley. Powered by a network of cooperating software agents that offer compilation as a service, Emergent Coding is totally new system for software development. Each compile-as-a-service agent is a node in a globally distributed compiler, and each agent is carefully crafted … Continue reading Code Valley Launches Bitcoin-based Global Compiler

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Code Valley Launches Bitcoin-based Global Compiler appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.