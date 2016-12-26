Collapsed building: We are ready to help relieve the sufferings, says NMA

A faction of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Monday condoled the families of the deceased of a partially-collapsed building at the Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja.

The Factional Chairman, Dr Omojowolo Olubunmi, said in a statement, that the association also extended same condolence to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni and the entire Police family.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 25, in Lagos.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, had confirmed the death of a Police sergeant and another person.

One of the deceased, simply identified as Danjuma, and the other person, lost their lives after the toilet and the staircase of the building collapsed.

“We also want to wish those injured speedy recovery; NMA Lagos will be ready to help in any possible way to relieve the sufferings, “ the chairman said.

Also, the President, Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr Kenneth Uwaje, said the association would be willing to render services to the Police.

“The ARD, Yaba, pledges its support in any way the force deems fit.

“Our members are at your service always to deliver qualitative health care, “ Uwaje said.

The post Collapsed building: We are ready to help relieve the sufferings, says NMA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

