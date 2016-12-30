Pages Navigation Menu

Come Have Fun & Celebrate the New Year with Friends at the Dip n Slide Lagos Pool Party | Sunday, January 1st

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

  Can you guess where all roads will be leading to on January 1st 2017? Well, look no further, as the hottest pool party is coming to shake Lagos like never before. Its the Dip n Slide Pool Party! Ladies, get them sexy Bikinis ready; Fellas hit the gym and get those abs popping, cause it’s all […]

