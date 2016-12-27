Comedian Omobaba ties the knot in grand style – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Comedian Omobaba ties the knot in grand style
NAIJ.COM
Fagade Olufemi Ademola aka Omobaba is a private individual who likes to keep his business out of work and the public. He once mentioned that he liked his private life quiet and people should not ask him personal questions. Things changed when he …
Photos from the wedding ceremony of comedian, Omobaba
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG