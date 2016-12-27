Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Comedian Omobaba ties the knot in grand style – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Comedian Omobaba ties the knot in grand style
NAIJ.COM
Fagade Olufemi Ademola aka Omobaba is a private individual who likes to keep his business out of work and the public. He once mentioned that he liked his private life quiet and people should not ask him personal questions. Things changed when he …
Photos from the wedding ceremony of comedian, OmobabaGistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.