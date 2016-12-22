Commissioner tells health workers to deliver quality service
Dr Mustapha Jibril, Niger State Commissioner for Health and Health Services, on Thursday urged health workers in the state to deliver quality health care to the people to reduce maternal and infant mortality. Jibril, who made the call at a management retreat in Abuja, said the meeting was aimed at evaluating how far Niger State…
The post Commissioner tells health workers to deliver quality service appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG