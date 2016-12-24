Committee inspects sites ahead next week’s commissioning of #Mimikolegacyproject

In preparation for the commissioning of 6 of the 100 legacy projects of the Olusegun Mimiko-led administration, in the coming week, the Ondo State project commissioning committee, on Friday, visited the sites of the projects to ascertain their level of completion and make necessary preparation for their successful inauguration.

The committee, chaired by the state Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring smooth inauguration of over 100 Legacy projects before the expiration of the tenure of Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

The projects to be commissioned included the Ilaje Water Plant that will produce 2-million gallons of water daily servicing the riverine area of the state, the dualized Igbokoda township road, Igbokoda-Aboto-Ugbonla road all In Ilaje local government Area of the state, and Awosika Mega Primary School in Ondo town, among others.

According to the leader of the team who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Taiwo Kolawole, the committee will go round and inspect every project before commissioning to put adequate logistics in place.

Also on the team were John Paul Akinduro, Segun Odidi, Soji Ayenuro, Kemi Oluwatuyi and Yemi Ogedengbe.

