Commotion as Popular TV Host Dies On Stage In Middle Of A Live Show

A popular TV host Ahmad Ghaemi, died on stage after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a live show.

It is believed the incident took place in Iran .

Ahmad fell forward during a presentation ceremony -leaving audience members horrified. According to reports, Ahmad suffered a heart attack , which caused him to lose consciousness.

Guests immediately jumped up in an attempt to revive Ahmad while other audience members called for an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after the incident but Ahmad was declared dead before reaching the hospital .