Congo central bank cuts 2016 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank cut its 2016 GDP growth estimate to 2.5 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.3 percent due to low commodity prices, it said in a report on its website. Congo, Africa’s largest copper producer, recorded 6.9 percent growth in 2015 but the output of copper, cobalt and gold have…

