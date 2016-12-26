Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo central bank cuts 2016 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank cut its 2016 GDP growth estimate to 2.5 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.3 percent due to low commodity prices, it said in a report on its website. Congo, Africa’s largest copper producer, recorded 6.9 percent growth in 2015 but the output of copper, cobalt and gold have…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Congo central bank cuts 2016 GDP growth forecast to 2.5% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.