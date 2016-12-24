Congo talks near deal for Kabila to step down in 2017
Political rivals in Democratic Republic of Congo neared a deal on Saturday for President Joseph Kabila to leave power in 2017 after dozens of people were killed during protests this week at the end of his mandate. Under the agreement, elections would be held next year and Kabila, who took power in Africa’s fourth most…
