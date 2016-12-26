Conte Asking Chelsea To Stay Focused

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has called on his squad not to lose focus and get complacent after securing a 12th straight victory in the epl.

Chelsea played the match without Costa and Kante, but goals from Pedro and Hazard secured a 3-0 win for the blues.

Still, Conte insists his men cannot be content with their achievements to date, pushing them to continue reaching for the maximum.

“We played a good game, we could have scored more, but I am happy with the attitude of the players,” he told BBC Sport.

“We played without two important players but I think we played very well.

