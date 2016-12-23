Conte At Peace With Pressure Of Being Top

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte loves the pressure that comes with Chelsea topping the table and insists his squad can take the heat.

Chelsea’s remarkable 11-match winning run has seen them go six points clear at the top of table, with Liverpool trailing in second.

The former Juventus manager is glad to be top of the log with the second half of the campaign looming, saying no one expected the blues to be top.

“It’s good to stay in this position. I don’t trust the people when they say, ‘It’s important now to stay behind, and there’s pressure when you’re top’,” Conte said.

“I’d prefer the pressure of being top of the table. We earned this position. Now it’s important to keep it. It won’t be easy, for sure.

“I think we must have the right pressure. We all know that, now, we are doing fantastic things. If I go with my mind at the start of the season, not one person thought or forecast that Chelsea would stay top of the table, for many reasons.”

Chelsea’s next outing is a clash at home to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, as they continue the busy holiday period.

Conte, who led Juventus to three straight Serie A titles, said his players knew what it took to maintain their place atop the table.

“These players, in the past, have had the habit of staying top of the table. It’s not the first time for me or my players,” he said.

“But I prefer not to look at the table at this moment, either me or the players.

“It’s important to do that at the end of the season. For now, it’s more important to take the three points and continue to progress.”

