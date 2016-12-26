Conte: Costa’s Form Is A Problem For Batshuayi

Antonio Conte still has faith in Batshuayi getting his Chelsea career off, but believes Costa’s form is not doing him any favours.

The former Marseille striker has not made an EPL start since his £33 million transfer to the Stamford Bridge.

Costa who has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances is suspended for the boxing day clash against Bournemouth, opening the door for Batshuayi to start.

Conte believes that Batshuayi will be ready for the game and sympathised with his striker’s lack of opportunities so far.

“Yes, Michy’s attitude, his behaviour, have been fantastic. He wants to improve his quality,” Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre.

“Technical quality, physical quality. We are working a lot with him on tactical aspects.”

“Yes, but he’s showing great commitment, great work-rate during the training sessions, great passion.

“For sure, he wants to play and it’s not easy when you have in front of you Costa.

“Above all this Costa, who is playing fantastic football and scoring a lot of goals. But I repeat: it’s important for Michy to continue to work, to continue to improve. I’m sure his moment will arrive.”

“I think every single player, every forward, is different for characteristics. Because the players are different.

“Michy is different if you compare him to Diego. Above all because, first of all, he’s a younger player.

“He can improve a lot. For sure, to stay close to Diego, you can learn a lot to improve your experience and improve your skills. But, for sure, to have the training sessions with great players improves you.”

The Belgium international has only managed starts in cup matches, as he only comes off the bench in the epl. And despite talks of an exit, Conte is adamant the young striker is staying put and will not go in search of regular football.

“In this case I prefer not to give more pressure on the players because I think it’s no good to do that. Michy, if I decide to put him in the starting XI, is ready to play,” Conte added.

“It’s not important to talk and put more pressure on him. He must do what he knows, what we are doing in the training sessions. Only this. If Michy is here, it’s because he deserves to stay here.”

