Conte: Courtois Can Become Chelsea’s Buffon

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sees Thibaut Courtois emulating Gianluigi Buffon, who has enjoyed success with Juventus and Italy.

The Belgium international is being sought after by Real Madrid, which has prompted Conte to back him to represent Chelsea long-term.

Courtois who is still 24 is expected to perform at high level, with Buffon at 38 still earning praise.

“I hope for Thibaut to repeat the same career as Gigi Buffon,” Conte said.

“I think that Buffon is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. I worked with him at Juventus as a team-mate and then as his coach, in the national team also.

“I think Buffon is a legend for football and I hope Thibaut has the same career as Gigi.

“He has great potential to continue to do great things, to reach great targets.”

Of the rumoured interest from Madrid, Conte added: “Look, Thibaut is a Chelsea player and I want him to stay here. I think he’s very happy. I see him with this club for many years. I want this, the club wants this. I don’t see any problem.

“A contract is a club decision. But, in my opinion, yes, I think that a goalkeeper like Thibaut deserves to stay at Chelsea for many years and become a type of player to stay and write the story of this club, to become a legend at this club.”

