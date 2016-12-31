Conte Does Not Believe China Offer For Ronaldo

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes the bid luring players to China and that for Cristiano Ronaldo is morally wrong.

Oscar and Tevez recently moved to China, joining Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua respectively. Jorge Mendes has also claimed an unnamed Chinese club bid €300 million for Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who turned down the offer to stay with Madrid.

However, Conte refuses to believe the figures being bandied about for Ronaldo’s services in China.

“I think it’s an incredible story. We are talking about a lot, lot, lot of money. I don’t want to trust in this,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s hosting of Stoke City in the Premier League.

“I don’t want to believe in this. Because, I think, we are talking about an amount of money which is not right.

“I saw the last contract, the last contract with Carlos Tevez. I think we are talking about a lot of money. This type of offer is incredible and it’s very difficult for the players to say ‘no’.

“But I must be honest, I think it’s not right. It’s not right, this. Because you must have respect for the money and then if there are these offers, this type of offer… but I don’t agree, I don’t agree with this situation.”

The post Conte Does Not Believe China Offer For Ronaldo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

