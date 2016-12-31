Conte Lauds Chelsea’s Attitude In Record Equalling Victory

Antonio Conte has praised Chelsea’s teamwork and attitude after equalling Arsenal’s record of most consecutive victories.

The Blues 4-2 win over Stoke City marked their 13th successive victory. A record Arsenal set in 2001-02.

Chelsea went ahead twice, with Stoke equalling on both occasions, before Willian scored his second and Costa put the win beyond doubt.

“This is a great achievement for my players, for the club, for our fans after a bad season like last season,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“I’m pleased for them because every day in the training sessions and during the game, I see great attitude, great work-rate, will to fight, to try to win. After two times the other team drew [level], the will to find another win, I’m pleased for them and they deserve this.”

Asked about the harmony he has with the players after the match, Conte replied: “It is important to have good relations, not only between me and the players but also all the people who are working in Chelsea and working with us.

“This is the real secret, this family, we win and we lose together, with the players, the staff, all the people who is working for Chelsea.”

Conte was seen high-fiving the supporters in celebration during the game and conceded: “During the game it’s very difficult for me to keep my emotions [in check]. When we have this type of game, very tough, and we find the right way to win.”

The post Conte Lauds Chelsea’s Attitude In Record Equalling Victory appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

