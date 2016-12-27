Conte Not Surprised By Hazard’s Form

Antonio Conte, Chelsea manager has stated he is not the least bit surprised by Eden Hazard’s form this season.

The Belgium captain was in poor form last season, a year after he was named the Premier league player of the season.

However, he looks to be back to his best, as he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, which is the Blues 12th consecutive win this season.

“I knew Eden only through as an opponent with the national team and for sure I watched him a lot of time on TV,” he said. “I am not surprised because he has good talent.

“But the most important thing is that he’s putting his talent in the team. It’s fantastic for me to see him doing this great job with the ball, or without the ball. It’s fantastic.

“I hope he continues to improve in this way. He’s a really good guy and I’m pleased for him and also for all my players. Today, my players all performed very well.”

Chelsea are seven points clear at the top and host Stoke City in their next match on Saturday.

