Conte urges team Chelsea to justify favourites tag

Antonio Conte has brushed off the suggestion that Chelsea are title favourites and urged his players to do their talking on the pitch.

The Blues are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 11 straight league wins and will top the tree and Christmas.

Six times in the last seven seasons the Christmas leaders went on to win the title – 2013 was the exception when Liverpool slipped from the summit.

On his rejuvenated Blues now being title favourites, the Italian said: “I prefer to be favourites on the pitch, not with words. With words you can change who are favourites very quickly.”

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Boxing Day when they will be without suspended duo Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante.

The post Conte urges team Chelsea to justify favourites tag appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

