Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win – FourFourTwo

Conte wants more from Chelsea after record win
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has urged his side to keep going after their club-record 12th successive top-flight victory versus Bournemouth. Share0Tweet0Email0Share0. Published. 35 min ago. Antonio Conte has warned Chelsea against complacency in the …
