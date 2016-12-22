Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news conference – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news conference
Daily Mail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Less than a month from taking office, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to hold the traditional news conference that most incoming presidents have held within days of their victory. As of Thursday, it had been 147 days …
From pollster to presidential counsellor, Kellyanne Conway heads to the White HouseCBC.ca
Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobsUSA TODAY
Trump taps Conway for West Wing role, picks press secretarymySanAntonio.com
Politico –Press of Atlantic City –Toronto Star –NPR
all 326 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.