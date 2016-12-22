Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news conference – Daily Mail
|
Reuters
|
Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news conference
Daily Mail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Less than a month from taking office, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to hold the traditional news conference that most incoming presidents have held within days of their victory. As of Thursday, it had been 147 days …
From pollster to presidential counsellor, Kellyanne Conway heads to the White House
Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs
Trump taps Conway for West Wing role, picks press secretary
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG