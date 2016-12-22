Contribute to Ogun devt, Amosun urges corps members

By Dayo Adesulu & Kelechukwu Iruoma

GOVERNOR IbikunleAmosun of Ogun state has urged corps members serving in the state to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria in general.

Amosun said this at the closing ceremony of 2, 642 corp members of the Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Course in Ogun.

He said, “You are called upon to contribute your quota to the development of our dear state. You can do this by offering selfless service to your host communities and undertaking ground breaking community development projects.

“As dedicated and responsible citizens of this country, you have been called upon to render a unique service to this great nation. I trust that you will accept this assignment as a challenge and I urge you to play your roles very well as agents of positive agent and contribute your quota not only to the socio-economic of Ogun state but Nigeria as a whole, just like now and ever before, the task of nation building requires the concerted efforts of all public-spirited Nigeria, irrespective of our ethnic, religious and socio-cultural backgrounds.”

He assured the corps members of providing the resources and enabling environment for them to have a peaceful and rewarding service year, adding that the state government would continue to evolve strategies and partnerships with organizations for the socio-economic development and progress of the state.

Amosun, however, expressed his condolences over the recent loss of three corps members in the country, stating that, “It is a colossal loss, considering the fact that the loss of these deceased corps members came at a time when they and their loving parents should be benefiting from the reward of their labour.”

