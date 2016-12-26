South Africa: Three Killed, 26 Injured in St Albans Prison Clash – AllAfrica.com
Times LIVE
South Africa: Three Killed, 26 Injured in St Albans Prison Clash
AllAfrica.com
Three people were killed and a further 26 injured in a clash between prisoners and wardens at the St Albans Prison in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday. The prison has a history of inmates attacking their guards and has the reputation of being the most …
