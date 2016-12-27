Cop’s body found after failing to return home – Independent Online
Cop's body found after failing to return home
Cape Town – The body of a 57-year-old warrant officer from Malmesbury police station was found in Atlantis outside Cape Town on Tuesday morning, police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said he was …
