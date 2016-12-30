Kenya: Cord Calls Off Jan 4 Demo, Gives Senate a Chance to Mull Changes to Poll Law – AllAfrica.com
|
|
Kenya: Cord Calls Off Jan 4 Demo, Gives Senate a Chance to Mull Changes to Poll Law
AllAfrica.com
Kenya — CORD has called off the planned mass demonstration that was scheduled for the January 4 to protest the contentious bill amending the Election Laws. CORD leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and James Orengo, while lauding the …
