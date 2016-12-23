Corper covered in blood takes selfie after surviving road accident (Photos)

A Nigerian female corper who almost lost her life in a serious road road accident has shared a selfie of her bloody face on social media.

The young lady identified as Judith also shared a photo of her mangled car and wrote:

“It’s only by God’s grace and love that we (my preg aunt, her 2 little children, the driver and I) were able to survive this. Words can’t express how shocked, scared and confused I was and still am but am grateful to God that we all came out of it alive…”

After the cut is a pic of her before the accident.