Corper covered in blood takes selfie after surviving road accident (Photos)
A Nigerian female corper who almost lost her life in a serious road road accident has shared a selfie of her bloody face on social media.
The young lady identified as Judith also shared a photo of her mangled car and wrote:
“It’s only by God’s grace and love that we (my preg aunt, her 2 little children, the driver and I) were able to survive this. Words can’t express how shocked, scared and confused I was and still am but am grateful to God that we all came out of it alive…”
After the cut is a pic of her before the accident.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG